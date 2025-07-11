IDF eliminates 6 senior terrorists from Hamas's naval commando unit | LIVE BLOG
Several of the eliminated terrorists were involved in planning the October 7 massacre
The Israeli military eliminated six senior terrorists from Hamas's naval commando unit, several of whom took part in the planning of the October 7 massacre, the IDF said on Friday.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1943677081100894679
The terrorists who were eliminated had planned terror activities at sea against Israeli civilians and security forces during the Gaza war.
Reports of ongoing IDF activity in Lebanon
https://x.com/i/web/status/1943653183626068377
IDF issues an immediate evacuation notice to residents of two areas in Gaza City
https://x.com/i/web/status/1943677388501451076
