IDF eliminates 6 senior terrorists from Hamas's naval commando unit | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

The Israeli military eliminated six senior terrorists from Hamas's naval commando unit, several of whom took part in the planning of the October 7 massacre, the IDF said on Friday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1943677081100894679 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The terrorists who were eliminated had planned terror activities at sea against Israeli civilians and security forces during the Gaza war.