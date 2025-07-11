IDF eliminates 6 senior terrorists from Hamas's naval commando unit | LIVE BLOG

Several of the eliminated terrorists were involved in planning the October 7 massacre

 ■ 
The Israeli military eliminated six senior terrorists from Hamas's naval commando unit, several of whom took part in the planning of the October 7 massacre, the IDF said on Friday. 

The terrorists who were eliminated had planned terror activities at sea against Israeli civilians and security forces during the Gaza war. 

IDF eliminates six senior terrorists from the naval commando unit of Hamas

Reports of ongoing IDF activity in Lebanon 

IDF issues an immediate evacuation notice to residents of two areas in Gaza City

