In a joint operation conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency, the commander of the Hamas naval forces in Gaza City, Ahmed Ali, has been eliminated.

The operation, carried out with the assistance of an Air Force aircraft guided by intelligence from the Shin Bet and the Navy, resulted in the successful targeting of Ali, the IDF confirmed said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ali, known for his role as the commander of the Hamas naval force in Gaza City, was actively involved in promoting offensive activities against Israeli territory and orchestrating attacks on IDF forces within the Gaza Strip.

His recent focus had been on planning attacks against IDF units operating in the central Gaza Strip corridor.

AP Photo/Abed Khaled

Over the years, Ali had been deeply involved in managing various projects for the Hamas naval force in the Gaza Strip, utilizing his position to advance the terrorist organization's agenda in the region, the IDF statement said.