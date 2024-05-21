IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists, seizes weapons cache in Rafah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a successful operation in Rafah by soldiers from the 401st Brigade, 162nd Division, targeting terrorist infrastructure and buildings used by Hamas to fire on Israeli forces.

During the raids, IDF soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in eastern Rafah who were attempting to approach their positions.

The operation focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and neutralizing threats posed by Hamas militants.

In a concurrent operation, soldiers from the 932nd Battalion searched a building and discovered a significant cache of weapons. Among the items found were protective gear, explosives, anti-tank missiles, and various tools intended for breaching fences.

These operations are part of a broader effort to dismantle the capabilities of Hamas in the area, the IDF said in a statement.

IDF Spokesperson

During further searches, soldiers located a tunnel shaft containing a weapons warehouse.

The warehouse stored short-range anti-tank missiles, grenades, and other explosives intended for use in attacks against Israeli forces. The IDF destroyed both the tunnel shaft and the weapons.