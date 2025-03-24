IDF eliminates Hamas financial chief, new head of gov't, in Khan Yunis strike

The Israeli army and Shin Bet security agency carried out a targeted strike in the Khan Yunis area to eliminate terrorist Ismail Barhoum, Hamas's head of finance and successor of Essam al-Da'alis, the former head of the Hamas government who was eliminated last week.

In a joint statement on Monday, Barhoum was described as a key figure in the Hamas political office and actively involved in the military decision-making process that had a direct impact on Hamas operations. He oversaw the financial management of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, channeling funds to the military wing of Hamas, financing, and planning the execution of terrorist attacks against the State of Israel.

"These funds financed the survival of the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip and were used to carry out terrorist attacks and buy weapons, which posed a threat to the IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel," the press release said.

Ismail Barhoum was eliminated while he was operating within Nasser Hospital, deliberately endangering the civilian population. "This is a new example of how the terrorist organization Hamas systematically violates international law by taking over civilian infrastructures in a way that prevents the rehabilitation and livelihoods of the people of Gaza, and by brutally exploiting the civilian population as a human shield for its terrorist attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF and Shin Bet stated.