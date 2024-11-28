IDF eliminates Gazan terrorist preparing to launch rocket at Israel

The Israel Defense Forces foiled an attempt to launch a rocket on southern Israel, according to a statement on Thursday.

Footage shows the terrorist preparing the rocket before he is eliminated. This comes as part of the 401st Brigades operations in Jabaliya, along with other brigades of the 162nd Division.

IDF spokesperson's unit

The targeting was another example of close coordination between brigade troops and divisional firepower in eliminating threats. In addition, weapons and a rocket storage facility were destroyed.

IDF spokesperson's unit

Operations are ongoing in dense urban areas, with the IDF continuing to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in these areas.

