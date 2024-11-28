IDF eliminates Gazan terrorist preparing to launch rocket at Israel

The success is another example of the close coordination between the 401st Brigade and the 162nd Division's firepower

Concealed rockets ready to be fired by Gazan terrorists
Concealed rockets ready to be fired by Gazan terroristsIDF spokesperson's unit

The Israel Defense Forces foiled an attempt to launch a rocket on southern Israel, according to a statement on Thursday.

IDF eliminates terrorist preparing to fire rocket at southern Israel

Footage shows the terrorist preparing the rocket before he is eliminated. This comes as part of the 401st Brigades operations in Jabaliya, along with other brigades of the 162nd Division.

IDF spokesperson's unit
Troops from the 162nd Division operating in the northern Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

The targeting was another example of close coordination between brigade troops and divisional firepower in eliminating threats. In addition, weapons and a rocket storage facility were destroyed.

IDF spokesperson's unit
Israeli forces operating in Jabaliya, northern Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

Operations are ongoing in dense urban areas, with the IDF continuing to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in these areas.

