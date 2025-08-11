IDF eliminates Hamas-affiliated Al Jazeera journalist in targeted Gaza City airstrike

Recommended -

The IDF announced the targeted elimination of proclaimed Hamas Terrorist Anas Al-Sharif Monday, who posed as a journalist for the Qatari Al Jazeera Media Network.

According to the IDF, Al-Sharif served as the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and was responsible for launching rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops. He was targeted in his tent in Gaza City.

"Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munition, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the IDF said.

The IDF had previously disclosed intelligence information and many documents found in the Gaza Strip, confirming his military affiliation with Hamas. The documents once again confirm his involvement in terrorist activities, which Al Jazeera has tried to disassociate itself from, they said.

The documents they found include personnel rosters, lists of terrorist training courses, phone directories, and salary documents for the terrorist -- providing "unequivocal proof that he serves as a Hamas terrorist in the Gaza Strip."

They also said the documents provided proof that Al-Sharif was employed by the Qatari Network.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," said the Israeli military.

Hamas responded by condeming the killing of Anas Al-Sharif and four other journalists, without admitting he was one of its operatives, calling it “A brutal crime that exceeds all limits.”

“Martyr Anas Al-Sharif was an example of a free journalist who documented the crime of starvation and revealed to the world the scenes of famine imposed by the occupation on our people in Gaza,” Hamas said.

The director of Shifa Hospital told Al Jazeera that seven people were killed in the Israeli airstrike targeting Al-Sharif's tent. According to the network, at least three other staff members were killed in the strike.