IDF eliminates Hamas commander in central Gaza's Shejaiya | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 552: The IDF and Shin Bet security agency said that the military commander for the central Gazan neighborhood of Shejaiya had been eliminated.

Haitham Razek Abd al-Karim Sheikh Khalil had taken over as commander after the death of Jamil Wadia and Fahim Farhat, his predecessors.

Khalil was the terrorist in command of the infiltration into Nir Oz, and was responsible for numerous attempts to booby trap and kill Israeli soldiers during the war.

The IDF took prcautions to mitigate harm to civilians.

