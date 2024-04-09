IDF eliminates Hamas Emergency Bureau head in central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday morning the elimination of Hatem Alramery, a senior operative in the terrorist organization Hamas, who operated in the Central Camps area of Gaza.

According to the announcement, Alramery headed Hamas' Emergency Bureau in the Gaza Central Camps while also serving in a military capacity for the terrorist organization.

In addition to his head role, Alramery was an active operative in the Hamas military wing, particularly with the launches of projectiles as part of the Maghazi Battalion in the Central Camps area.

The IDF said fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorist on Monday night, directed by military intelligence.

While targeted airstrikes continued, on the ground the IDF for the most part moved its forces out of southern and northern Gaza, in what was described as preparations for an operation in the southernmost city of Rafah.