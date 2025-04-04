IDF eliminates Hamas 'journalist' and propaganda operative responsible for producing hostage videos

Earlier this week Israeli forces eliminated Mohammed Saleh Mohammed Al-Bardawil, a Hamas propaganda and psychological terror operative, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday. Bardawil was active in producing the cynical propaganda videos of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Bardawil, the IDF said in a statement, "played a central role in Hamas’ propaganda apparatus, systematically spreading false information and leveraging media as a tool for psychological terror and to promote the murderous narrative of the Hamas terrorist organization."

"While he was referred to as a well-known journalist in Gaza, he was an integral part of Hamas’s incitement and terror infrastructure," the statement further read.

Bardawil was responsible for producing the "cynical propaganda videos distributed by the terrorist organization Hamas, in which the abducted Israelis were filmed during their captivity in Gaza."