IDF eliminates head of Hamas’s internal security during Shifa hospital operation

Israeli security forces eliminated Hamas's head of internal security in Gaza, during a counterterrorism operation in the Al-Shifa hospital based on precise intelligence of the presence of a senior terrorist official in the area, according to a statement on Monday afternoon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA) released a join statement on the elimination of Faiq Mabhouh, who headed the internal security operations for the terrorist organization Hamas.

Mabhou was described as responsible for synchronizing Hamas security mechanisms in the Gaza Strip, during the war and before.

ISA and military intelligence indicated the senior Hamas official was at the Shifa hospital, which led to the targeted arrest operation, during which Mabhou was killed.

The senior Hamas official was described as armed and hiding inside a compound at the Shifa hospital, where he was working to promote terrorist activity, according to the IDF and ISA statement.

Mabhou was killed in an exchange of fire with the Israeli security forces. In a room next to where he was found, a large cache of weapons were located.