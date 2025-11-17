IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
The IDF struck and eliminated the representative of the terrorist organization who was involved in communicating between the organization and residents and seizing private property for terror purposes
The IDF eliminated terrorist Muhammad Ali Shuweikh from the Hezbollah terrorist organization Sunday night, who served as the local representative of Hezbollah in the Mansouri area in southern Lebanon.
As part of his role, he was responsible for communication between the terrorist organization and the residents of the area regarding financial and military subjects. He additionally operated to seize private assets for terror use.
According to a Palestinian report, an IDF aircraft additionally carried out airstrikes in southeast Khan Yunis.
READ MORE FROM SUNDAY HERE
According to a Palestinian report, an IDF aircraft carried out airstrikes in southeast Khan Yunis
The IDF eliminates a terrorist from Hezbollah
The IDF carried out an airstrike Sunday night, eliminating a terrorist who operated as a local representative of the organization in Al Mansouri in southern Lebanon.
He was responsible for communication between the terror organization and the residents of the area regarding financial and military subjects and operated to seize private assets for terror use.