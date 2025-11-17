IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist in Southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

The IDF eliminated terrorist Muhammad Ali Shuweikh from the Hezbollah terrorist organization Sunday night, who served as the local representative of Hezbollah in the Mansouri area in southern Lebanon.

As part of his role, he was responsible for communication between the terrorist organization and the residents of the area regarding financial and military subjects. He additionally operated to seize private assets for terror use.

According to a Palestinian report, an IDF aircraft additionally carried out airstrikes in southeast Khan Yunis.

READ MORE FROM SUNDAY HERE