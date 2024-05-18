IDF eliminates Islamic Jihad logistic chief in Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
Hezbollah unleashes barrage on northern Israel amid reports of another elimination in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military on Saturday continued its precise operations against terrorist operatives and infrastructure in Rafah and other areas of Gaza. The troops conducted targeted raids on terror targets, finding more weapons, explosive devices, missiles and RPGs.
IDF operating in Jabalia
Islamic Jihad logistic chief taken out in Gaza
In coordination with IDF ground troops, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated a significant Islamic Jihad terrorist operative who was the Head of Logistics of the Rafah Brigade in the Islamic Jihad. He was responsible for preparing the terror organization for operations against IDF ground troops in the area.