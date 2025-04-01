IDF eliminates key Hezbollah operative in Beirut strike

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency said on Monday that an airstrike overnight eliminated a key Hezbollah operative responsible for liaising with Palestinian terrorist factions, including Hamas.

Named as Hassan Ali Mahmoud Bdeir, he was a member of Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp's Quds Force. A joint statement said that he "directed Hamas terrorists, and assisted them in planning and advancing a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians."

Due to the immediate threat, the attack was ordered. Lebanese sources said at least three people were killed in the strike.

The Israeli statement said that Hezbollah continues to violate the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, affirming that the IDF, Shin Bet, and Mossad "will continue to operate to thwart any threat posed to Israeli civilians in Israeli territory and outside of it."