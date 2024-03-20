IDF eliminates senior Hamas operatives in Rafah targeted strike

Israeli security forces eliminated senior Hamas operatives in the Rafah region, according to a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The heads of Hamas's Emergency Bureau in Northern and Eastern Rafah were eliminated by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fighter jets, acting on military and Shin Bet Internal Security Agency (ISA) intelligence.

The senior Hamas operatives assisted the terror organization's military wing in establishing what was described as "continued control," as well as its operations in the field, according to the joint IDF and ISA statement.

"The senior operatives were the representatives of Hamas’ leadership in Rafah. As part of their roles, they managed the terror organization's activities in humanitarian zones and were responsible for coordination with Hamas operatives in the field," the statement elaborated.

Their identities were disclosed as Sayid Katab Alkhashash, Osama Hamd Zaher, Muhammad Aud Almelalakhi. Alongside their elimination was Hadi Abu Alrus Kasin, described as an operations officer.

The statement also acknowledged the elimination of another senior operative in a strike last week, described as "Nidal Aleed, the Head of Hamas’ Rafah Emergency Bureau, who managed all of its operations in the area."

IDF Spokesperson

Earlier in the week, the IDF and ISA eliminated the head of Hamas’s internal security during an ongoing operation that continued into Wednesday, based on intelligence that terrorists retook the Al-Shifa hospital.