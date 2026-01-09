IDF eliminates several Gazan terrorists after rocket launch toward Israel

Following a failed projectile launched toward the Israel from the Gaza City, the Israeli military eliminated terrorists affiliated with Hamas and other terrorist groups in the Palestinian enclave.

On Friday, the IDF named the terrorists eliminated as Kamal Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Awad, who served as Hamas's head of the anti-tank missile operation; Ahmad Thabet, a key figure in Hamas's weapons manufacturing operation.

In addition, the IDF said it targeted Ahmad Abd al-Fattah Saeed Maghdalawi, a terrorist with the Nukhba brigades, who infiltrated Israel and took part in the deadly October 7 massacre, including the butchery at site of the Nova music festival. It is unclear whether the strike was successful.

In an additional strike in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF struck and eliminated four Hamas terrorists who operated from a command and control compound. The compound was used by the terrorists to store weapons and to advance terror attack plans against IDF troops and the State of Israel throughout the war. The terrorists operating from the site were planning to carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip.

Additionally, Hamas terror targets were struck, including eight launch tunnel shafts, two weapon production facilities, and three weapon storage facilities.