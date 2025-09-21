IDF intercepts northern Gaza rocket over Ashdod | LIVE BLOG
One rocket was intercepted by the IDF over Ashdod, another fell in an open area according to protocol
Recommended -
Day 716 of the Israel-Hamas war
To catch up on the updates from Friday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in southern Israeli city of Ashdod, Nitzan settlement
Following the sirens triggered in Israel's Ashdod and Lachish areas from the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF intercepted one missile; another fell in an open area; no injuries were reported.
IDF eliminates Hamas sniper in Gaza
The IDF said it killed Majed Abu Salmiya, a Hamas sniper, in an airstrike in Gaza City on Saturday.
Abu Salmiya was preparing an imminent attack on Israeli troops and that the strike was carried out with measures to reduce civilian casualties, the military said.