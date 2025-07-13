IDF eliminates terror squad in Gaza that carried out anti-tank missile attack | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 646 of the Israel-Hamas war: The spokesperson's unit for the Israel Defense Forces announced that troops from the 7th Brigade eliminated a terrorist squad that fired an anti-tank missile against the IDF.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interviewed by Fox News, and said that Israel delayed Iran's nuclear program by at least a decade.

Jordanian media reported that a convoy of 50 trucks carrying humanitarian aid set off for Gaza.

