IDF eliminates terror squad in Gaza that carried out anti-tank missile attack | LIVE BLOG
Jordanian media reports said that a convoy of about 50 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had left for Gaza • Netanyahu tells US media 12-day war against Iran set back nuclear program by a decade
Day 646 of the Israel-Hamas war: The spokesperson's unit for the Israel Defense Forces announced that troops from the 7th Brigade eliminated a terrorist squad that fired an anti-tank missile against the IDF.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interviewed by Fox News, and said that Israel delayed Iran's nuclear program by at least a decade.
Jordanian media reported that a convoy of 50 trucks carrying humanitarian aid set off for Gaza.
