IDF eliminates terrorist who posed danger to troops in southern Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Nine more bodies of terrorists eliminated in the course of attacks on the Rafah tunnel complex were found by IDF troops

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
IDF operating in Rafah in November 2025
IDF operating in Rafah in November 2025IDF Spokesperson

The IDF said on Friday it eliminated a terror operative who approached Israeli troops beyond the so-called Yellow Line in southern Gaza. 

After he was identified as “posing "an immediate threat” to troops on the Israeli-held side of the line, he was targeted and killed by an airstrike. 

Earlier Friday, the IDF confirmed finding nine additional bodies of terrorists who had been eliminated in the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah. 

Video poster
The waiting game: IDF and Hamas locked in tense standoff in Rafah

The terrorists were most likely eliminated during the IDF’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the underground infrastructure sites through aerial strikes and engineering measures. 

Thus far, over 30 terrorists who attempted to flee the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah have been eliminated. 

Hezbollah’s leader says it has ‘right to respond’ to Israel’s killing of military chief

Video poster
Hezbollah assassination: IDF on alert for retaliation after killing top commander

In a televised speech, Naim Qassem brands the killing of Haytham Ali Tabtabai “a blatant aggression and a heinous crime,” adding that his group had “the right to respond, and will determine the timing for that.”

This article received 0 comments

Comments