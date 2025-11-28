IDF eliminates terrorist who posed danger to troops in southern Gaza | LIVE BLOG

The IDF said on Friday it eliminated a terror operative who approached Israeli troops beyond the so-called Yellow Line in southern Gaza.

After he was identified as “posing "an immediate threat” to troops on the Israeli-held side of the line, he was targeted and killed by an airstrike.

Earlier Friday, the IDF confirmed finding nine additional bodies of terrorists who had been eliminated in the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah.

The terrorists were most likely eliminated during the IDF’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the underground infrastructure sites through aerial strikes and engineering measures.

Thus far, over 30 terrorists who attempted to flee the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah have been eliminated.