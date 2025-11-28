IDF eliminates terrorist who posed danger to troops in southern Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Nine more bodies of terrorists eliminated in the course of attacks on the Rafah tunnel complex were found by IDF troops
The IDF said on Friday it eliminated a terror operative who approached Israeli troops beyond the so-called Yellow Line in southern Gaza.
After he was identified as “posing "an immediate threat” to troops on the Israeli-held side of the line, he was targeted and killed by an airstrike.
Earlier Friday, the IDF confirmed finding nine additional bodies of terrorists who had been eliminated in the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah.
The terrorists were most likely eliminated during the IDF’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the underground infrastructure sites through aerial strikes and engineering measures.
Thus far, over 30 terrorists who attempted to flee the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah have been eliminated.
Hezbollah’s leader says it has ‘right to respond’ to Israel’s killing of military chief
In a televised speech, Naim Qassem brands the killing of Haytham Ali Tabtabai “a blatant aggression and a heinous crime,” adding that his group had “the right to respond, and will determine the timing for that.”