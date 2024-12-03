IDF eliminates terrorists who carried out October 7 massacre

The Israel Defense Forces said that seven terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre were eliminated in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Targeted strikes by the 990th Artillery Brigade, part of the 99th Divison, killed Abd al-Razzeq, Marzouk al-Hur,Maaz al-Hur, Abd Abu-Awad Yusri, Omar Abu-Abdallah, Ahmed Zahid, and Maad Abu-Garboua.

IDF spokesperson's unit

In addition to the targeted killings, 179th Armored Brigade and 551st Paratroopers Brigade, a reservist unit, raided central Gaza and encountered Hamas military sites. These included military structures, observation posts, and sniper positions.

Numerous weapons were also confiscated, including grenades, military vests, explosives, and mortars.