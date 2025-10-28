Forensic examiners in Israel ruled that the remains returned by Hamas overnight into Tuesday do not belong to one of the 13 remaining hostages held in Gaza but rather to a fallen hostage already returned over a week ago.

Member of the Political and Security Cabinet and Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling for the small cabinet to convene to discuss Israel's response to Hamas' violations of the ceasefire agreement.

"In light of Hamas' repeated violations of the terms of the ceasefire and the first phase of President Trump's plan, and in light of the lack of progress in the dismantling and demilitarization of Gaza, I ask you to urgently convene the small cabinet today for a discussion in order to formulate a strong and determined set of responses and to ensure our adherence to the central war goal of destroying Hamas and removing the threat posed by Gaza to the citizens of Israel," Smotrich wrote.

"Hamas cannot be allowed to target Israeli citizens and cruelly play with the feelings of the families of the fallen hostages," he added.

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz also commented on the violation, saying, "Hamas' violations cannot go unchallenged -- otherwise we would have done nothing and returned to 6.10."

Meanwhile, the IDF eliminated three terrorists planning to carry out a terrorist attack in a rare and unusual operation in the village of Kud, northern West Bank, near Jenin.

IDF snipers identified the operatives coming out of the cave and eliminated them. Afterwards, the Air Force attacked the terrorist infrastructure where they were hiding. Read more

READ MORE FROM MONDAY HERE