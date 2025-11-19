IDF eliminates two Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

The IDF striked and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Bint Jbeil and Blida in southern Lebanon.

In the strike carried out in the Bint Jbeil area, a terrorist involved in reestablishment activities for the Hezbollah terrorist organization was eliminated.

In a separate strike in the Blida area, the IDF eliminiated a terrorist who was observed gathering intelligence on troops.

"The terrorists' actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement.

