IDF eliminates two Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon

Israel launches wave of strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
An urgent warning has been issued to residents of southern Lebanon ahead of imminent strikes on Hezbollah military infrastructure in several areas of the region
The IDF striked and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Bint Jbeil and Blida in southern Lebanon.
In the strike carried out in the Bint Jbeil area, a terrorist involved in reestablishment activities for the Hezbollah terrorist organization was eliminated.
In a separate strike in the Blida area, the IDF eliminiated a terrorist who was observed gathering intelligence on troops.
"The terrorists' actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement.
Israeli Supreme Court warns government over October 7th inquiry
The High Court of Justice issued a stern warning to the government on Wednesday, ordering it to explain why it continues to refuse to establish a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 attacks. In its preliminary order, the Court emphasized that such a body must be able to examine the events "independently, professionally, and impartially," something the current approach of the executive branch fails to guarantee. By issuing this order, the judges reversed the burden of proof: it is now up to the government, and no longer the requesting organizations, to demonstrate why a state commission is unnecessary.
IDF hits Hamas command center in Gaza, targeting the Zeitoun battalion commander and the head of the terror group’s naval division
According to Israeli officials, several senior Hamas commanders were among the targets of the airstrikes carried out this evening in the Gaza Strip. These strikes were launched in response to a terrorist attack against Israeli soldiers earlier in the day. Authorities are currently assessing whether the head of Hamas's Zeitoun Battalion and the head of its naval branch were killed.
IDF eliminates terrorists who crossed Yellow Line, approached forces in northern Gaza
The IDF said that earlier today several terrorists crossed the yellow line in northern Gaza and moved toward Israeli troops, posing an immediate threat. Soldiers quickly identified the suspects and struck, killing them. The military said its forces in the Southern Command remain deployed according to the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act against any immediate danger.
PM Netanyahu visits Syria buffer zone, holds security assessment
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Syria buffer zone today with senior defense and diplomatic officials, inspecting an IDF outpost, holding a security briefing, and meeting troops. He praised regular and reserve soldiers for their actions during the war and their role in maintaining security.
IDF eliminates Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon strike
The IDF said it carried out a strike Wednesday that killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the At Tiri area of southern Lebanon. According to the military, the operative had been working to restore Hezbollah’s readiness in the region, in violation of existing understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF stated it will continue acting to remove any threats against Israel.
"The condition of the injured woman from yesterday's attack in Gush Etzion remains serious," Hadassah Hospital stated
"The condition of the woman injured in yesterday's attack at Gush Etzion remains serious," Hadassah Hospital stated. "She underwent surgery yesterday by a team of specialists in vascular, orthopedic, and general surgery, and this morning she is on a ventilator and sedated in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem," the Jerusalem-based hospital added.
The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament accuses Israel of "repeated crimes" and demands an emergency meeting of the Security Council
According to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen television channel , Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri accused Israel of escalating attacks against civilians, particularly children and students, citing the recent strike on the village of At Tiri. Berri asserted that Lebanon remains committed to Resolution 1701 and respects the ceasefire, even though, according to him, this respect is met with criticism and a lack of international support. He called on Beirut to continue filing complaints with the Security Council and requested an emergency meeting to condemn what he described as "repeated Israeli violations."
The "Gaza stabilization force" will replace Israeli forces after Hamas is disarmed, says a European diplomat
"We are preparing to train 3,000 Gaza police officers outside the Gaza Strip," a European diplomat said, according to the Saudi-run Al-Hadath television channel . The diplomat clarified that the "Gaza Stabilization Force" will replace Israeli forces after Hamas is disarmed.
South Lebanon: IDF orders evacuation of areas in Deir Kifa and Shehour in anticipation of airstrikes
The Israeli army has issued an urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon, announcing imminent strikes against Hezbollah military infrastructure in several areas of the region. According to the statement, residents of buildings marked in red on two maps, located in the villages of Deir Kifa and Shehour, as well as neighboring buildings, must evacuate immediately. The IDF asserts that these structures are used by Hezbollah and urges civilians to move away for their safety, stating that remaining near the designated sites exposes them to direct danger.
🔴 Wednesday's meeting between Witkoff, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya in Ankara cancelled 'due to Israeli pressure,' Lebanese media reports
