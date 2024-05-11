IDF expands evacuation order in Rafah as troops advance | LIVE UPDATES
Evacuation notices were also issued for areas in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave
Israel called on Saturday for Palestinians in more areas of Gaza's southern city of Rafah to evacuate and head to what it calls an expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, in a further indication that the military is pressing ahead with its plans for a ground attack on Rafah.
In a post on social media site X, a military spokesperson also called on residents and displaced people in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, and 11 other neighborhoods in the enclave to go immediately to shelters west of Gaza City.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1789224467165503733
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Our senior defense correspondent has the latest details
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1789257183193944544
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .