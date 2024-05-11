IDF expands evacuation order in Rafah as troops advance | LIVE UPDATES

Israel called on Saturday for Palestinians in more areas of Gaza's southern city of Rafah to evacuate and head to what it calls an expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, in a further indication that the military is pressing ahead with its plans for a ground attack on Rafah.

In a post on social media site X, a military spokesperson also called on residents and displaced people in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza, and 11 other neighborhoods in the enclave to go immediately to shelters west of Gaza City.

