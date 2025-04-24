IDF expresses 'deep sorrow' over killing of UN worker in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces expressed "deep sorrow" and "regret" over the killing of a United Nations worker in March, according to a statement released Thursday.

The findings collected in the investigation were submitted to Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir after the thorough probe, headed by Major General (Res.) Yoav Har-Even.

On March 19, UN representatives notified the IDF that a staff member was killed in a UN position in Deir al-Balah. The investigation is still ongoing, but the early findings have indicated that the death was caused by IDF tank fire as a building was struck "due to assessed enemy presence and was not identified by the forces as a UN facility."

The probe will be finished in the following days, as the investigators are waiting for additional information to be obtained. The full investigation will be submitted to the UN.

"The IDF regrets this serious incident and continues to conduct thorough review processes to draw operational lessons and evaluate additional measures to prevent such events in the future," the IDF said. " We express our deep sorrow for the loss and send our condolences to the family."

"The IDF places great importance on continued engagement with international organizations, as part of efforts to enhance coordination, apply lessons learned, and prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future," the statement said.