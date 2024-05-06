Day 213 of Israel at war: Fighter jets intercepted an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) that was approaching Israel from the east overnight. The exact location of the launch nor the interception was disclosed, but the IDF said it had been tracking it closely. No alerts were triggered as the drone posed no threat, and there were no casualties or damage reported.

The IDF confirmed it had begun to evacuate civilians from Rafah, with Israeli Defense Minister informing his American counterpart in a phone call overnight. A Hamas official has reportedly called the decision to launch the operation a "serious escalation." CIA chief William Burns is due to arrive in Israel on Monday as the negotiations with Hamas appear at risk of a break down.

