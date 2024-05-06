Direct hit by UAV in northern Israel, IDF conducts retaliatory strikes | LIVE UPDATES
Egyptian sources report negotiations on the hostage-ceasefire deal are still ongoing, as Hamas and Prime Minister Netanyahu accuse each other of derailing the imminent deal
Day 213 of Israel at war: Fighter jets intercepted an uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) that was approaching Israel from the east overnight. The exact location of the launch nor the interception was disclosed, but the IDF said it had been tracking it closely. No alerts were triggered as the drone posed no threat, and there were no casualties or damage reported.
The IDF confirmed it had begun to evacuate civilians from Rafah, with Israeli Defense Minister informing his American counterpart in a phone call overnight. A Hamas official has reportedly called the decision to launch the operation a "serious escalation." CIA chief William Burns is due to arrive in Israel on Monday as the negotiations with Hamas appear at risk of a break down.
IDF confirms UAV impact in the area of Metula, in northern Israel.
The IDF spokesperson says fighter jets hit 15 military buildings and terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan commando unit in southern Lebanon.
Egyptian source blames Hamas attack on Kerem Shalom for causing talks to derail
According to a high-ranking Egyptian official, the attack on Sunday by Hamas towards the Kerem Shalom area caused difficulties in the negotiations, as reported by Cairo News. The source added that the Egyptian security delegation is increasing its efforts in order to contain the current escalation between Israel and Hamas.
Direct hit by UAV reported in northern Israel with possible casualties; heavy exchange of fire reported on Lebanese border
Hostile aircraft alert sirens sound in northern Israel
IDF announces the death of Sergeant Michael Ruzal, the fourth soldier killed in Hamas attack on Kerem Shalom on Sunday
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel following hostile aircraft alert in multiple communities
Lebanese outlet Al Jadeed reports 3 people were wounded and a building destroyed by a pre-dawn Israeli airstrike in the Bekaa Valley
Senior Hamas official tells Reuters that Israel’s Rafah evacuation order is a 'dangerous escalation that will bear consequences'
'Complete lie': Prime Minister's Office rejects report that Netanyahu comments caused breakdown in Hamas talks
Hezbollah says dozens of rockets launched at Israel's north in retaliation to strikes conducted in Baalbek - report
🚨Sirens sound across Israel in memory of the 6 million Jews killed during the Holocaust
3 Israelis remain in serious condition following attack on Kerem Shalom
Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheba updated that ten individuals remain hospitalized, three of whom are in serious condition and receiving intensive care treatment, including sedation and ventilation. Five of those hospitalized underwent surgery. Some of the injured are expected to be discharged later today.
CIA chief to arrive in Israel today to discuss Rafah operation and breakdown in Hamas talks - source to i24NEWS
According to a senior Israeli official, there is growing pessimism regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement with Hamas, prompting the Israeli government to change direction and move forward on the planned operation in Rafah. The decision to evacuate the population from Rafah was communicated to the United States, with the official saying that there was a reason behind Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement on Sunday regarding international pressure, as Israel remains determined to defend itself.
🚨Rocket barrage in the Golan Heights, near Israel-Syria border
IDF fighter jets launched airstrikes targeting a Hezbollah military compound located deep within Lebanon's A-Safar region
Additionally, military facilities belonging to Hezbollah were struck in the Ramya, Eyta al-Sha'ab, and Marfiin areas, alongside the terrorist organization's infrastructure in Jebel Balt, southern Lebanon.
In a separate operation, IDF artillery fire was deployed to neutralize a threat in the Sheba area of southern Lebanon. Furthermore, IDF forces swiftly responded to two launches originating from Syrian territory toward the Ramot Magashim area, with no reported casualties. The sources of the launches were subsequently targeted by IDF tank fire.
New York Times: Recent statements by Netanyahu regarding Rafah complicated negotiations between Israel and Hamas
An Israeli source told The New York Times that following Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement that Israel would not back down from its Rafah operation, Hamas hardened its stance and was seeking further guarantees to prevent Israeli forces from entering the city. According to the source, both sides have now shifted to a "blame game."
However, two U.S. officials, also speaking to the paper on condition of anonymity, rejected the notion that negotiations had reached an impasse. They said that both parties are still working on finalizing the details of the latest proposal
Israeli forces begin evacuating civilian population from Rafah
It is estimated that approximately 100,000 people will be evacuated to facilitate further ground maneuvering in the region, with the IDF saying there is no set time frame for how long the evacuation should take.
Israeli Defense Minister Gallant and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speak overnight
According to the Pentagon, Secretary Austin conveyed his condolences for the IDF soldiers who were killed or wounded due to the Hamas attack on Kerem Shalom. He reiterated the United States' unwavering commitment to the unconditional return of all abductees and stressed the imperative for any prospective Israeli military operation in Rafah to incorporate a credible plan for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians while ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian aid.
IDF fighter jets intercepted UAV overnight that was headed toward Israel ‘from the east’