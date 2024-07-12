IDF finds Hamas war room, weapons depot in UNRWA HQ | LIVE BLOG
'Time after time, UNWRA stands back while Hamas embeds itself within civilian infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, places of worship and turns them into terrorist compounds'
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip uncovered a Hamas war room weapons depot inside the headquarters of the UN's special agency for Palestinians, the IDF said Friday.
