IDF fires warning shots toward 2 terrorists swimming toward Israel off Gaza
IDF says naval forces monitored the suspects throughout the incident, firing at them from a distance and causing them to flee
i24NEWS
Two suspected Palestinian terrorists in diving gear were spotted by the Israeli military entering the sea in northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.
An IDF navy boat tracked the two, firing warning shots; this caused the suspected terrorists to head back to the coast.
