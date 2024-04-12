IDF: First aid convoy enters northern Gaza through new land crossing

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday the successful transfer of the first convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the northern Gaza Strip via a newly established land crossing.

The newly inaugurated "Northern Crossing," situated on the northern border of Gaza near Kibbutz Zikim, represents a pivotal step in the IDF's efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Palestinian enclave.

According to defense officials, the crossing was constructed as part of a comprehensive strategy to address the pressing needs of Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement issued by the IDF, it was highlighted that the aid convoy underwent thorough inspection by authorities at the Kerem Shalom border crossing on the southern Gaza border before proceeding to enter the northern part of the Strip.

While the statement did not specify the exact number of trucks in the convoy, it emphasized the meticulous scrutiny conducted to ensure the legitimacy and safety of the aid being delivered.

(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The opening of the Northern Crossing marks a significant expansion of access points for humanitarian aid into Gaza. Previously, aid trucks primarily entered the Strip through Egypt's Rafah Crossing at the onset of the conflict.

Subsequently, the IDF initiated operations at the Kerem Shalom Crossing from Israel to the southern Gaza Strip. More recently, the IDF introduced another entry point via a military road in central Gaza, known as Gate 96.