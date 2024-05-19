IDF forces discover video of abducted Israeli girls in Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers operating in Gaza have made a significant discovery: a video showing 8-year-old Ella Elyakim, who was abducted from her father's home in Nahal Oz during the October 7th massacre, just days after her abduction.

This revelation sheds new light on the ordeal faced by Ella and her family during their harrowing ordeal.

Alongside the video, the IDF has also released a photo featuring Ella and her 15-year-old sister, Dafna, who was abducted alongside her.

Both girls were ultimately released as part of a previous hostage deal, following 51 days in captivity under Hamas in Gaza.