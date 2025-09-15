IDF identities 21 key Islamic Jihad terrorists eliminated in Gaza

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet on Monday revealed the identities of 21 senior members of the Islamic Jihad terror organization who were recently eliminated in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past six months, hundreds of operatives from the group have been targeted in ongoing Israeli operations, aimed at dismantling the organization’s military infrastructure.

The operations, led by the IDF’s Southern Command in coordination with the Intelligence Directorate and the Air Force, focus on both high-ranking commanders and specialists in weapons development.

Among those recently eliminated were Muhammad Rajiwan Ramchan Mushtaha, responsible for military training in northern Gaza, and Amir Hisham Faiz Wadi, commander of the sniper unit in the Khan Yunis Brigade. Jamal Mahmoud Salem Maamar, head of the artillery sector in Rafah, and Fachel Zakaria Ahmad Abu al-Atta, Gaza Brigade sector commander, were also named.

Other senior figures included Abdallah Ibrahim Muhammad Abu-Tir, eastern sector commander in Khan Yunis; Wa’am Hassan Jamil Abu-Hajaj, eastern sector commander in northern Gaza; and Samir Suleiman Ali Abu-Shawish, Yibna sector commander in Rafah. Weapons experts identified include Natzar Mahmoud Muhammad Salah, Ahmad Ziad Qasem Qadi, Fuad Shaker Diab Ghnam, Khaled Mousa Ramadan Bana, and Said Samir Nimer Masharawi.

Several operatives involved in attacks against IDF forces were also named. These include Iyhab Basem Yousef Abu Alkhir, head of a sniper cell; Youssef Saleh Younes Kasab, deputy commander of the eastern sector in Rafah; and Murad Nasser Mousa Abu-Jarad, deputy commander of the Beit Hanoun sector in northern Gaza.

The IDF and Shin Bet emphasized that these targeted operations rely on thorough intelligence analysis and are part of ongoing efforts to weaken terrorist organizations operating in Gaza, disrupt their command structures, and prevent future attacks.