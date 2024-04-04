IDF intelligence chief says 'it is not certain the worst is behind us'

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Intelligence Directorate chief, Major General Aharon Haliva, spoke on Thursday with his staff about the security situation following the raising of the alertness in the country, as well as the resignation of a senior intelligence officer due to a cancer diagnosis.

Brigadier General Amit Saar, the IDF Intelligence Analysis Chief, was described by Haliva as "an officer worthy of high praise, who contributed greatly to the security of the State of Israel for decades and devoted his entire adult life and energy to this endeavor."

"My appreciation for my colleague's work is enormous and even more so during the war, he devoted his best years to the security of the State of Israel and in all his work a unique inner burning in concern for the State of Israel stood out," the Major General continued.

However, in the Israeli media, the Brigadier General was considered as one of those responsible for a lack of warning head of the Hamas-led October 7 attack, and before the cancer diagnosis had reportedly planned to resign upon publication of the IDF's investigation into the failures leading up to the infiltration from Gaza.

Nevertheless, his superior officer, Haliva, said "In the last few days, we were all informed of Amit's illness. From the first moment, I reflected to Amit that I give him full support for any decision regarding the continuation of his position. It was clear to me that it was necessary to do everything to help Amit win this war as well."

"I have told you time and time again that it is not certain that the worst is behind us and we are ahead of complex days," the Major General concluded about the situation.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

From the political echelon, Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman cautioned to be careful with the rhetoric in the tense period, "We must not put an entire country into panic."

"If there is an Iranian attack, undoubtedly after the failure of October, Israel must not be caught again with its pants down and we need to be at peak readiness. At the same time, we must not sow fear in the public and plunge Israeli citizens into hysteria that primarily serves the enemy," Lieberman added.