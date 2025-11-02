IDF intercepts another Egyptian arm-smuggling drone | LIVE BLOG
The smuggling threat along Israel's Egyptian border is a growing yet overlooked concern, with almost ten smuggling attempts a day of weapons and more
The IDF foiled yet another attempt to smuggle weapons from Egypt, intercepting a drone carrying eight guns, as the smuggling threat along Israel's Egyptian border continues to be a growing yet overlooked concern.
Israeli forces intercept almost ten smuggling attempts a day of weapons, drugs, and other items.
Israeli police arrest suspect in Ramla who threatened online to carry out an attack in the city, firing at his dog in self defense during the arrest
Tehran will rebuild its nuclear facilities “with greater power,” Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian told state media, adding that the country does not seek a nuclear weapon - Saudi Al Arabiya reports
This comes after the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published a satellite imagery analysis on Tuesday revealing possible signs of renewed nuclear activity in Iran.
Israeli security cabinet will convene Thursday evening - Israeli media reports
Shin Bet, police arrest Tiberias resident spying for Iran
The investigation revealed that he had been in contact with Iranian intelligence operatives since late 2024, performing various security related tasks, for financial gain, under their command. Read more
Defense Minister Katz: "Hezbollah is playing with fire," as IDF eliminates four Hezbollah terrorists, including a logistical commander, in southern Lebanon. Read more
