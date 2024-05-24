IDF continues ops in Rafah, Jabaliya, central Gaza | LIVE UPDATES

During overnight drone interception outside of Israel, shrapnel fell in northern Israel, causing a fire in the area of Safed

Live

Day 231 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that approached northern Israel from the east, triggering sirens at 11:37 p.m. (local time) on Thursday.

During the interceptions, conducted by the Israel air forces (IAF) jet outside of Israel, shrapnel fell in northern Israel, causing a fire in the area of Safed in northern Israel. According to the IDF, there were no casualties in the incident.

Drone alert sirens sound in northern Israel

Alert sirens sound in northern Israel

French president Macron on killing of hostage Oryon, a French national: 'France remains more than ever committed to the release of all the hostages'

Drone alert sirens sound in northern Israel

Israel's PM Netanyahu on killed hostages: ‘We have national and moral duty to do everything we can to return our abductees'

Amit Shavi / Pool / GPO
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuAmit Shavi / Pool / GPO

Israeli security forces rescue bodies of 3 hostages in special overnight operation in Jabalia, northern Gaza

Nisenbaum Michel, Hernandez Oryon and Yablonka Chanan are said to have been kidnapped and killed on October 7.

READ MORE HERE

Courtesy of the families
Nisenbaum Michel (L), Hernandez Oryon (C), and Yablonka Chanan (R).Courtesy of the families

Israel to prohibit Spain from serving West Bank Palestinians in Jerusalem

The decision comes after Spanish minister Yolanda Díaz, on the recognition of the Palestinian state, said: 'We can't stop here. Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.'

READ MORE HERE

i24NEWS
Spanish vice-president Yolanda Díaz, on the recognition of the Palestinian state, said: 'We can't stop here. Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.'i24NEWS

IDF continues operations in Rafah, Jabaliya, central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported continuing its operations in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. Israeli troops are said to have killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed launch posts and underground tunnel shafts as well as located "numerous weapons including explosive devices, mortar shells, AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, and others."

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza, May 24.IDF Spokesperson

According to the IDF statement, in Rafah, the Israeli forces destroyed weapon storage facilities, tunnel shafts and other terrorist infrastructure.

In central Gaza, the IDF killed a terrorist cell in a joint aerial and ground forces strike. Furthermore, the Israeli military reported striking and destroying a rocket launch post in Gaza City after two projectiles were fired earlier on Thursday night.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza, May 24.IDF Spokesperson

U.S. soldier critically wounded in Gaza aid pier operation

READ MORE HERE

CENTCOM
Pier-building begins for Mediterranean Gaza aid pierCENTCOM

Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility over the drone attack in northern Israel

