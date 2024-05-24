Day 231 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that approached northern Israel from the east, triggering sirens at 11:37 p.m. (local time) on Thursday.

During the interceptions, conducted by the Israel air forces (IAF) jet outside of Israel, shrapnel fell in northern Israel, causing a fire in the area of Safed in northern Israel. According to the IDF, there were no casualties in the incident.

To catch up on the events from Thursday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war