IDF continues ops in Rafah, Jabaliya, central Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
During overnight drone interception outside of Israel, shrapnel fell in northern Israel, causing a fire in the area of Safed
Day 231 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that approached northern Israel from the east, triggering sirens at 11:37 p.m. (local time) on Thursday.
During the interceptions, conducted by the Israel air forces (IAF) jet outside of Israel, shrapnel fell in northern Israel, causing a fire in the area of Safed in northern Israel. According to the IDF, there were no casualties in the incident.
To catch up on the events from Thursday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Drone alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Alert sirens sound in northern Israel
French president Macron on killing of hostage Oryon, a French national: 'France remains more than ever committed to the release of all the hostages'
Drone alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Israel's PM Netanyahu on killed hostages: ‘We have national and moral duty to do everything we can to return our abductees'
Israeli security forces rescue bodies of 3 hostages in special overnight operation in Jabalia, northern Gaza
Nisenbaum Michel, Hernandez Oryon and Yablonka Chanan are said to have been kidnapped and killed on October 7.
Israel to prohibit Spain from serving West Bank Palestinians in Jerusalem
The decision comes after Spanish minister Yolanda Díaz, on the recognition of the Palestinian state, said: 'We can't stop here. Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.'
IDF continues operations in Rafah, Jabaliya, central Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday reported continuing its operations in Jabaliya in northern Gaza. Israeli troops are said to have killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed launch posts and underground tunnel shafts as well as located "numerous weapons including explosive devices, mortar shells, AK-47 rifles, sniper rifles, and others."
According to the IDF statement, in Rafah, the Israeli forces destroyed weapon storage facilities, tunnel shafts and other terrorist infrastructure.
In central Gaza, the IDF killed a terrorist cell in a joint aerial and ground forces strike. Furthermore, the Israeli military reported striking and destroying a rocket launch post in Gaza City after two projectiles were fired earlier on Thursday night.
U.S. soldier critically wounded in Gaza aid pier operation
Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility over the drone attack in northern Israel