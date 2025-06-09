IDF intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla carrying pro-Palestinian activists

Israeli naval forces intercepted and boarded the Madeleine, a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying pro-Palestinian activists, late Monday night.

The IDF reports the operation was completed without resistance, and all twelve passengers on board were taken into custody.

The ship, organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departed from the coast of Sicily earlier this week in protest of Israel’s blockade on Gaza and its arms policies.

Among the passengers was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who had released a pre-recorded video calling for her release and urging the Swedish government to intervene. Several other passengers published similar messages ahead of the interception.

The Madeleine is currently being towed to the Israeli port of Ashdod. Authorities say the activists will be deported in the coming days.

Footage released by the IDF shows the passengers calmly raising their hands as naval commandos boarded the vessel. The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the participants as “celebrities who came to take selfies,” downplaying the flotilla’s political significance and emphasizing that it carried “less aid than a single truckload.”

“The ‘celebrity selfie yacht’ is safely heading to Israeli shores,” the Foreign Ministry said. “The passengers are expected to return to their home countries.”

In an effort to present the incident as a civilian matter, Israel has assigned responsibility for media and diplomatic communications to the Foreign Ministry rather than the military.

The interception comes weeks after a similar mission launched from Tunisia was called off due to a drone strike.

In a more controversial move following the takeover, Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the IDF to screen footage of the October 7 Hamas massacre for the flotilla participants. “It is appropriate for Greta the anti-Semite and her pro-Hamas companions to see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they are supporting is,” Katz said in a statement, accusing the activists of aligning with those who committed “acts of horror against women, the elderly, and children.”

Katz praised the military for the "swift and safe" operation and reiterated Israel’s position that its war in Gaza is a defensive effort against terrorism.

The flotilla’s organizers say their mission is a peaceful protest aimed at breaking the blockade and raising awareness of conditions in Gaza. Israeli officials, however, have dismissed it as a publicity stunt lacking real humanitarian value. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel over the past two weeks alone.