IDF intercepts missile launched from Yemen | LIVE BLOG
Sirens were sounded in Jerusalem and other areas across the country according to protocol
Day 691 of the Israel-Hamas war
Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile towards Israel early Wednesday morning, triggering sirens throughout the country according to protocol. The missile threat was intercepted by the IDF, and no impacts were reported.
Earlier this week, an IDF investigation found that for the first time last Friday's launch from Yemen had included cluster missiles.
Meanwhile, in Washington, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Tuesday that President Trump would be heading "a large meeting" Wednesday to discuss the end of the Gaza war. Read more
Gaza reports: IDF attacks in Zeitoun area
Microsoft employees occupy president's office in ongoing protests over reported involvement with Israel in Gaza operations
Police arrested seven people at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, after they occupied the company's president Brad Smith's office in an ongoing protest effort against the company's reported involvement with the IDF's operations in Gaza. Read more
IDF releases humanitarian aid report from Tuesday:
"Over 280 humanitarian aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings.
Additionally, 330 trucks were collected and distributed by the UN and international organizations, while the contents of several hundred more remain on the Gazan side of the crossings, awaiting collection.
We have facilitated the entry of tankers of UN fuel for the operation of essential humanitarian systems.
In addition, 111 pallets of aid were airdropped in cooperation with various countries, and a rotation coordination of humanitarian personnel has been successfully completed.
We will continue expanding our efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Gaza."
Trump to head Gaza meeting at White House, Witkoff says
US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Tuesday that President Donald Trump will be heading a "large meeting" on the war in Gaza on Wednesday at the White House. He also said that Trump expects the war to be over by the start of 2026. Read more
🚨 Missiles from Yemen target Jerusalem
The IDF intercepted a missile launched from Yemen; Sirens were sounded according to protocol in Jerusalem and several other Israeli cities