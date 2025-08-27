IDF intercepts missile launched from Yemen | LIVE BLOG

Recommended -

Day 691 of the Israel-Hamas war

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile towards Israel early Wednesday morning, triggering sirens throughout the country according to protocol. The missile threat was intercepted by the IDF, and no impacts were reported.

Earlier this week, an IDF investigation found that for the first time last Friday's launch from Yemen had included cluster missiles.

Meanwhile, in Washington, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said Tuesday that President Trump would be heading "a large meeting" Wednesday to discuss the end of the Gaza war. Read more

Live article 27

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war