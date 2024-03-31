IDF soldier lightly wounded in Beersheba stabbing, terrorist shot dead | LIVE UPDATES
The assailant named as an Arab Israeli resident of neighboring Rahat
Matthias Inbar, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
IDF soldier lightly wounded in Beersheba stabbing; the deceased assailant was a Bedouin citizen of Israel.
