IDF soldier lightly wounded in Beersheba stabbing, terrorist shot dead | LIVE UPDATES

The assailant named as an Arab Israeli resident of neighboring Rahat

Matthias Inbar, Ariel Oseran
Scene of the Beersheba attack
Scene of the Beersheba attackMagen David Adom

IDF soldier lightly wounded in Beersheba stabbing; the deceased assailant was a Bedouin citizen of Israel.  

IDF eliminates terrorist squads in Gaza 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1774324447362654693

IDF intercepts 'suspicious aerial target' from Syria

No infiltration into Israeli territory was identified and the incident has concluded

