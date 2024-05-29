IDF intercepts UAV in north, strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon | LIVE UPDATES
IAF overnight strikes Hezbollah structure in Naqoura, Ramyeh and At Tiri in southern Lebanon
Day 236 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported intercepting "a suspicious aerial target" off the coast of Rosh HaNikra in northern Israel. No alerts were activated during the incident.
Additionally, the Israel Air Forces (IAF) struck Hezbollah structures in Naqoura, Ramyeh and At Tiri in southern Lebanon overnight. Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military identified a launch toward the area of Shtula in northern Israel and struck the sources of fire.
To catch up on the events from Tuesday, CLICK HERE
For more in-depth stories on Israel at war, CLICK HERE
IDF announces the deaths of 3 soldiers killed in Gaza, raising ground operation toll to 286
UK police arrest 40 after anti-Israel rally turns violent in London
The Metropolitan Police Service (Met) detailed that the arrests were for offenses including breaching public order conditions, obstructing roads, and assaulting emergency workers
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795625116417601824
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israeli Civil Administration to reexamine work permits given to PA Arabs in the West Bank - report
Terrorists shoot towards Israeli community of Bat Hefer
Terrorists affiliated with Hamas recorded themselves shooting toward Bat Hefer on Wednesday morning. IDF forces arrived at the scene to carry out searches and secure the area.
Israeli intel agencies accused of derailing war crimes prosecution
Sirens sound again in Shtula, northern Israel
Rocket alert sirens activated in northern Israel
IDF kills Hamas brigade general, two others in a strike in Khan Yunis - Palestinian reports