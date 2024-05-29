IDF intercepts UAV in north, strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon | LIVE UPDATES

IAF overnight strikes Hezbollah structure in Naqoura, Ramyeh and At Tiri in southern Lebanon

Day 236 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported intercepting "a suspicious aerial target" off the coast of Rosh HaNikra in northern Israel. No alerts were activated during the incident.

Additionally, the Israel Air Forces (IAF) struck Hezbollah structures in Naqoura, Ramyeh and At Tiri in southern Lebanon overnight. Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military identified a launch toward the area of Shtula in northern Israel and struck the sources of fire.

IDF announces the deaths of 3 soldiers killed in Gaza, raising ground operation toll to 286

IDF Spokesperson
(Left to Right) Uri Bar Or, Ido Appel, and Amir Galilove, 3 IDF soldiers killed in Gaza.IDF Spokesperson

UK police arrest 40 after anti-Israel rally turns violent in London

The Metropolitan Police Service (Met) detailed that the arrests were for offenses including breaching public order conditions, obstructing roads, and assaulting emergency workers

Israeli Civil Administration to reexamine work permits given to PA Arabs in the West Bank - report

Terrorists shoot towards Israeli community of Bat Hefer

Terrorists affiliated with Hamas recorded themselves shooting toward Bat Hefer on Wednesday morning. IDF forces arrived at the scene to carry out searches and secure the area.

Shahar Yaari / Flash90
The Israeli community of Bat Hefer, located in the Hefer Valley, with the Palestinian city of Tulkarm in the backdrop.Shahar Yaari / Flash90

Israeli intel agencies accused of derailing war crimes prosecution

Sirens sound again in Shtula, northern Israel

Rocket alert sirens activated in northern Israel

IDF kills Hamas brigade general, two others in a strike in Khan Yunis - Palestinian reports

