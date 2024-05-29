Day 236 of Israel at war: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported intercepting "a suspicious aerial target" off the coast of Rosh HaNikra in northern Israel. No alerts were activated during the incident.

Additionally, the Israel Air Forces (IAF) struck Hezbollah structures in Naqoura, Ramyeh and At Tiri in southern Lebanon overnight. Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military identified a launch toward the area of Shtula in northern Israel and struck the sources of fire.

