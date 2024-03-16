IDF intercepts suspicious aerial target near northern city of Acre | LIVE UPDATES
The Syrian army says one of its soldiers was wounded in an 'Israeli attack' near Damascus, reportedly an ammunition warehouse was destroyed
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted a suspicious aerial target overnight, over the sea near the northern city of Acre. Also in the night, the Syrian arm said one of its soldiers was wounded in an "Israeli attack" and reportedly an ammunition warehouse in Syria's capital region of Damascus was destroyed.
Following strike on Hamas's deputy commander, Issa, the terrorist organization reportedly cut communications for 72 hours
Israel prepares for new negotiations with Hamas despite 'absurd' conditions
Rocket alert sirens sound in Israel-Lebanon border communities
Smotrich lashes out at IDF senior officer appointments by military leadership that 'failed'
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted on X, criticizing the appointment of senior military officers by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.
"The people stand united behind the leadership of the army in order to to win the war, not so that the current leadership of the army that failed will go on to shape what the IDF will look like in the years to come," Smotrich said.
"After the war, a reform command will be appointed to leader the necessary corrections and appoint the appropriate commanders," the minister stated.
From living nightmare to movie-like dream, Luis Har tells-all about surviving Hamas captivity
Palestinian reports of heavy Israeli strikes in central Gaza and Khan Yunis
COGAT discloses 5 water pumping facilities were refueled in last 24 hours
CENTCOM destroys Houthi aerial, surface drones
UK maritime agency reports of an explosion but not injuries or damage near a merchant vessel in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden area
Over the past day, IDF eliminates at least 18 terrorists during battles in central and southern Gaza
IDF confirms striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in response to attacks, as well as artillery fire 'to remove a threat'
In addition, the IDF said there were a number of launches from Lebanese territory toward northern Israel overnight and the sources of fire were attacked.
Hamas's deputy military chief, Marwan Issa, is killed following targeted Israeli strike - report
IDF announces soldier seriously wounded in Gaza fighting
Lebanese reports of 'Israeli attack' in southern Lebanon
Syrian army says a soldier was wounded during 'Israeli attack' in Damascus
IDF intercepts suspicious aerial target near northern Israeli city of Acre
Reports from Syria of an 'Israeli attack' in the capital region Damascus activating air defense systems