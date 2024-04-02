IDF investigating Hamas claim that 5 aid workers were killed in Gaza

A spokesperson for the Hamas-run government in Gaza stated five aid workers from WCK were killed in Deir al Balah, claiming it was Israel responsible for their deaths, while the Israeli military (IDF) said it was still investigating the incident on Tuesday morning.

"Following the reports of the incident concerning the employees of the WCK organization in the Gaza Strip, the IDF began an in-depth investigation of the incident by the most senior ranks," the Israeli military said in a statement.

"The IDF makes great efforts to enable the safe passage of humanitarian aid, and works in full cooperation and coordination with the WCK organization in order to support their efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

According to the Hamas-run government spokesperson, four of the deceased were international aid workers from Australia, UK and Poland, as well as a Palestinian driver. WCK later updated that 7 were killed, adding that a dual American-Canadian was among the casualties.

The World Central Kitchen (WCK) posted a statement on X, indicating it was "aware of reports" that members of its team were killed by an alleged "IDF attack."

"This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER," the statement concluded.

WCK later stated the death toll had risen to seven staff members, and it would immediately pause its operations in the Gaza Strip, while considering its future activity in the area.