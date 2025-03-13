IDF investigation presented to Nir Oz; survivor slams 'incorrect data'

An IDF inquiry into the October 7 disaster was presented on Thursday to members of the Nir Oz community.

The investigation's release was postponed twice, a decision made out of consideration to the kibbutz members who returned from captivity, including those who were murdered.

The most important question: Where was the army?

During one of the breaks, one of the survivors of Gazan captivity spoke to i24NEWS, slamming the investigation. "They presented incorrect data regarding the hours we were kidnapped," he said.

Until now, the chain of events at the kibbutz has been presented without addressing the core issues, he said. The investigation was presented by Major General (res.) Eran Niv, who began by asking for forgiveness from the community. The meeting also included the outgoing Southern Command chief, Major General Yaron Finkelman, and the outgoing chief of staff, Herzi Halevi.

Jack GUEZ / AFP

"We salute your bravery," Halevi said, yet residents were unmoved. Over the hours that terrorists took control of the kibbutz, there was no response that came from the IDF, leading the community to being arguably the most devastated in the attack. It took more than an hour after the terrorists had left, with a quarter of the community either dead or taken captive by then, that Israeli special forces entered the kibbutz.

Flash 90

A resident of Nir Oz told the investigators they "could have summed it up in three words: We weren't there. You are showing us things we already knew."

Another member of Nir Oz told i24NEWS Yonatan Roe that "feelings are tough," yet praised the IDF's "full transparency in the investigation," which "does not hide information."

"The words 'sorry' and 'we failed' are mentioned throughout the investigation, from the first moment to the last," she noted. "There is anger, but no screams."