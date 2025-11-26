IDF strikes six terrorists in an underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah | LIVE BLOG
The IDF announces a major counterterrorism operation with the ISA and Border Police in the West Bank
US plans housing compounds for Palestinians in Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza - report
The vision of American officials is the creation of a series of compounds that are more permanent than tents while still serving as temporary structures. Read more
IDF strikes six terrorists in an underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah in the Gaza Strip
🔴 PMO announces hostage body returned Tuesday night belongs to Dror Or from Kibbutz Be'eri, whose family has been notified
🔴 IDF, ISA, Border Police begin major counterterrorism operation in the West Bank
The main focus of IDF and Israeli security forces op is between Tamun, Tubas and Far'aa (the junction villages between the Jordan valley and Jenin).
Forces are also operating in Tulkarem