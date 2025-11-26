IDF strikes six terrorists in an underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah | LIVE BLOG

The IDF announces a major counterterrorism operation with the ISA and Border Police in the West Bank

Troups in the West Bank, November 2025
Troups in the West Bank, November 2025

US plans housing compounds for Palestinians in Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza - report

The vision of American officials is the creation of a series of compounds that are more permanent than tents while still serving as temporary structures. Read more

🔴 PMO announces hostage body returned Tuesday night belongs to Dror Or from Kibbutz Be'eri, whose family has been notified

https://x.com/i/web/status/1993570597943783874

🔴 IDF, ISA, Border Police begin major counterterrorism operation in the West Bank

The main focus of IDF and Israeli security forces op is between Tamun, Tubas and Far'aa (the junction villages between the Jordan valley and Jenin). 

Forces are also operating in Tulkarem

