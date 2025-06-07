IDF issues evacuation notice for Gaza City, Jabalia | LIVE BLOG

The Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued on Saturday an evacuation notice to residents of the Abd al-Rahman neighborhood in northwest Gaza City and the Al-Nahda neighborhood in Jabalia.

"This is an advance warning before the strike. The IDF will strike any area used for rocket launches," read the post on X. "The responsibility for evacuation, displacement and suffering of residents lies with the terrorist organizations, primarily Hamas. For your safety, evacuate immediately to the south."