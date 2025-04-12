IDF issues evacuation order for southern Khan Younis after rocket fire at Israel | LIVE BLOG

The Israeli military on Saturday issued an immediate evacuation warning to the residents of the southern neighborhoods of Khan Younis, after three rockets were launched from the area at Israeli territory.

“Hamas bears full responsibility for the displacement and suffering of civilians,” the IDF said.

Meanwhile Israel's defense minister issued a staunch warning to Gazans.

“This is the final moment to remove Hamas and release the hostages and bring about an end to the war," Israel Katz said in a statement. “Intensive IDF activity will soon expand to additional areas in Gaza, and you will be forced to evacuate the combat zones.”