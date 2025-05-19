IDF issues evacuation orders in southern Gaza as ground operation expands | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 591: The Saudi Al-Arabiya channel reported that Israeli special forces was operating in the heart of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF said there was no change in the situation, and it was continuing operating throughout the Palestinian enclave, despite reports suggesting that the capture of major terrorists was the objective.

Residents of southern Gaza were seen fleeing in droves after the IDF evacuation notice, affecting Khan Yunis.

This comes after Israel's government said it would allow "minimal" humanitarian aid to prevent famine, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also addressed criticism of this move by right wing members of the government.

President Isaac Herzog welcomed the decision to return humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling it "critical to basic living conditions. This is essential so that Israel can maintain its military capabilities, act in accordance with international law, and most importantly – so that we maintain humanity in the midst of this tragedy. Israel is facing a cruel and dark enemy, who tortured and abused innocent people, burned, mutilated and kidnapped our brothers and sisters. But we are better. We will not allow our enemy to make us inhuman. We must be better. We will always lead with humanity."

Nine trucks with humanitarian aid, mostly of baby food, are expected to enter Gaza during the day. However, the move may be postponed until tomorrow, i24NEWS learned.

