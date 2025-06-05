IDF attacks Hezbollah's Beirut stronghold, targeting UAV unit

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that it had begun attacking buildings in southern Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood on Thursday, targeting the Hezbollah Aerial Unit (127).

Army spokesperson Colonel Avichay Adraee warned residents of to immediately evacuate five buildings on ahead of the impending airstrikes.

The area is considered Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital, where the Iranian-backed terrorist organization enjoys considerable popular support. The buildings are located in Al-Hadath, Haret Hreik, Burj Al-Barajneh, which the IDF says are Hezbollah facilities.

