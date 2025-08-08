IDF keeps operating in Gaza, senior PFLP terrorist taken out in Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
IDF strike in Lebanon takes out Abu Khalil Wishah, the military chief of the PFLP terror group in Syria
Israel Defense Forces troops destroyed a rocket launcher in northern Gaza after it was used to fire a rocket at the Nir Am community in southern Israel, the military said on Friday.
The demolished launcher had been primed to fire several more rockets at Israel, according to the statement.
Meanwhile IDF troops are continuing to operate in Khan Younis, where they “destroyed underground infrastructure and eliminated terror cells that posed a threat to the forces.” Likewise, several tunnel shafts in southern Gaza were located and demolished in the past 24 hours.
IDF eliminates three Palestinian Islamic Jihad and two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
