IDF kills 15 terrorists in raid on UNRWA school used as war-room by Hamas
10 of the killed terrorists were Hamas operatives, including terrorists from the elite Nukhba force, who took part in the October 7 massacres
At least 15 terrorists were killed on Saturday as a Hamas war room based out of a UNRWA school was struck by Israeli fighter jets, the military said.
The toll included 10 Hamas operatives, including terrorists from the elite Nukhba force who took part in the October 7 massacres.
