Israel-Hamas war
IDF kills 2 Palestinian terrorists who opened fire on army outpost in West Bank
IDF kills 2 Palestinian terrorists who opened fire on army outpost in West Bank
Armed with M-16 rifles, the two terrorists attacked an Israeli military outpost near Jenin
i24NEWS
1 min read
The M-16 rifles carried by the terrorists
Israel Defense Forces
