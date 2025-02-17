IDF kills senior Hamas official in Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 500: Israel marks 500 days since the October 7 massacre, when Gazan terrorists kidnapped 251 civilians, soldiers and foreign residents – 73 of whom are still being held captive by Hamas. Some 1,697 Israelis have been killed and 19,019 injured. Demonstrations for the release of the kidnapped took place across the country

In Lebanon, an IDF strike killed Hamas official Muhammad Shaheen, a senior operative who was planning attacks against Israelis, a source told i24NEWS.

This comes as Israeli forces are scheduled to leave Lebanon on Tuesday, even though Israel has insisted on remaining in five strategic points in the country.

