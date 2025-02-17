IDF kills senior Hamas official in Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
Strike in Lebanon was against a Hamas operative planning a terror attack against Israelis • 500 days since the massacre, demonstrations are being held around the country for the release of hostages
Israel - Hamas War day 500: Israel marks 500 days since the October 7 massacre, when Gazan terrorists kidnapped 251 civilians, soldiers and foreign residents – 73 of whom are still being held captive by Hamas. Some 1,697 Israelis have been killed and 19,019 injured. Demonstrations for the release of the kidnapped took place across the country
In Lebanon, an IDF strike killed Hamas official Muhammad Shaheen, a senior operative who was planning attacks against Israelis, a source told i24NEWS.
This comes as Israeli forces are scheduled to leave Lebanon on Tuesday, even though Israel has insisted on remaining in five strategic points in the country.
Sign of life from David Cunio after return of hostages over weekend
IDF prepares to receive bodies of hostages on Thursday
2 Israelis shot in Miami by Jew thinking they were Palestinians
Hamas's Osama Hamdan declares October 7 'historic success' against Israel
