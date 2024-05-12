IDF kills terrorist who held Corporal Noa Marciano hostage in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency confirmed on Sunday the successful elimination of a Hamas terrorist responsible for holding IDF Corporal Noa Marciano hostage in Gaza.

Identified as Naeem Ghoul, the terrorist was affiliated with Hamas' Shati Battalion and also engaged in launching rockets towards Israeli territory.

In a joint statement, IDF and Shin Bet spokesmen announced the operation conducted last Friday, resulting in the elimination of Ghoul, a key operative within the Hamas organization.

Ghoul's involvement in launching rockets and his role in the kidnapping of Corporal Noa Marciano during the events of October 7, were highlighted. Corporal Marciano was tragically murdered while being held captive.

The statement further noted that another terrorist involved in the abduction of Corporal Marciano was eliminated three months prior to this operation.

Expressing solidarity with the Marciano family, the IDF pledged to continue supporting them through their grief.