IDF: Large amounts of aid let thru into Gaza but UN orgs prefer to cooperate with Hamas | LIVE BLOG
Netanyahu: 'Establishing distribution centers in Gaza is truly strategic. This will greatly accelerate Hamas's collapse, and therefore we'll need to maintain this even in the event of a ceasefire'
In a video message released Friday, an IDF spokesperson rebuffed the unsubtantiated claims made by international aid groups against the new aid distribution in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave, saying the UN organizations would rather cooperate with Hamas than help Israel help Gazans civilians.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1928463105698234529
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier in the day that "establishing distribution centers in Gaza is truly strategic. This will greatly accelerate Hamas's collapse, and therefore we will need to maintain this even in the event of a ceasefire."
Katz to Hamas: Accept Witkoff parameters or perish
The Israeli defense minister issued an ultimatum to the jihadist group.
“After eliminating the terrorists and clearing the area, the IDF will remove all threats according to the Rafah model, and remain to hold the area,” Israel Katz said, referring to Israel’s new strategy of capturing large swaths of Gaza, dismantle terrorist infrastructure and hold on to the territory for the foreseeable future.
"The Hamas murderers must now choose: accept the terms of the ‘Witkoff deal’ for the release of the hostages, or be destroyed," he said.
Hamas says consultations are being held with other Palestinian factions regarding Witkoff's proposal
"Consultations are being held with Palestinian factions regarding the ceasefire proposal recently received from Witkoff through mediators," the jihadist group says in a written statement.