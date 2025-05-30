IDF: Large amounts of aid let thru into Gaza but UN orgs prefer to cooperate with Hamas | LIVE BLOG

In a video message released Friday, an IDF spokesperson rebuffed the unsubtantiated claims made by international aid groups against the new aid distribution in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave, saying the UN organizations would rather cooperate with Hamas than help Israel help Gazans civilians.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1928463105698234529 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier in the day that "establishing distribution centers in Gaza is truly strategic. This will greatly accelerate Hamas's collapse, and therefore we will need to maintain this even in the event of a ceasefire."